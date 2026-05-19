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    1st Special Experience Signals Analyst Guardian

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Space Force Sgt. Hayden Langfitt, 533rd Training Squadron Detachment 1 signals analyst student, is the first Guardian to complete the 9S100D Applied Data Analysis course and earn the Special Experience Identifier within the Space Force’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance career fields.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 13:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007871
    VIRIN: 260416-F-CK819-1001
    Filename: DOD_111721695
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, 1st Special Experience Signals Analyst Guardian, by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    ISR
    SPINSTRA
    9S100
    533TRS
    312TRS

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