U.S. Space Force Sgt. Hayden Langfitt, 533rd Training Squadron Detachment 1 signals analyst student, is the first Guardian to complete the 9S100D Applied Data Analysis course and earn the Special Experience Identifier within the Space Force’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance career fields.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 13:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007871
|VIRIN:
|260416-F-CK819-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111721695
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Special Experience Signals Analyst Guardian, by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
1st Special Experience Signals Analyst Guardian
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