1st Special Experience Signals Analyst Guardian

Photo By Senior Airman Brian Lummus | U.S. Space Force Sgt. Hayden Langfitt, 533rd Training Squadron Detachment 1 student, troubleshoots the prototype Tracking Attendance Reporting Growth Engagement And Trends application inside the Louis F. Garland Department of War Fire Academy at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, March 20, 2026. In the 9S100D Applied Data Analysis course, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance students learn all the foundational skills needed for cleaning, transforming and presenting data that Air Force and Space Force professionals need to complete the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus) see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The Air Force’s Scientific Applications Specialist or 9S100 career field has a long history of supporting the nuclear treaty monitoring mission since World War II.

U.S. Space Force Sgt. Hayden Langfitt, 533rd Training Squadron Detachment 1 signals analyst student, is the first Guardian to complete the 9S100D Applied Data Analysis course and earn the Special Experience Identifier within the Space Force’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance career fields. In the 9S100D course, ISR students learn all the foundational skills needed for cleaning, transforming and presenting data that Air Force and Space Force professionals need to complete the mission.

“Being the first Guardian to go through the 9S100D fundamentals course and earn the SEI makes me feel extremely blessed that I was afforded this opportunity,” stated Langfitt. “I’m extremely excited to use these skills in the future to help not only the Space Force but the joint services as a whole.”

SEI Guardians will be at the forefront of solving some of the most complex and technical challenges in the space domain, and their expertise will prove critical in areas such as satellite operations, space-based intelligence, cybersecurity and the development of advanced technologies. By utilizing the skills of SEI Guardians, the Space Force aims to enhance its ability to detect and mitigate threats, improve the resilience of space assets and drive innovation in space exploration and defense.

“As a leader, it is incredibly rewarding and humbling to see someone under my command achieve such a historic milestone,” expressed U.S. Space Force Maj. Uiri Han, 533rd TRS DET 1 commander. “Sgt Langfitt's accomplishment is a testament to his hard work, dedication and commitment to excellence, and it also reflects the strength of our team and the support systems in place to help Guardians succeed.”