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    3rd SFG(A) Honors Fallen Heroes at Annual Rose Laying Ceremony

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    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by Sgt. Edward Randolph 

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) honors fallen Soldiers during 3rd SFG (A)'s annual Rose-Laying Ceremony on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 20, 2026. The ceremony, held at the 3rd SFG (A) Memorial Walk, serves to honor the sixty heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their nation. Each stone is meticulously engraved with the name of a fallen hero to commemorate the contributions of these individuals, ensuring that their legacy lives on and remains a vital part of our collective memory. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Edward Randolph)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 12:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007862
    VIRIN: 260520-A-MC630-1002
    Filename: DOD_111721664
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 3rd SFG(A) Honors Fallen Heroes at Annual Rose Laying Ceremony, by SGT Edward Randolph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USASOC
    3rd SFG (A)
    rose laying ceremony
    Fort Bragg

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