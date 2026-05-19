Executive Leadership Development Program Social Media

Senior enlisted leaders assigned across NATO and Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe spoke with participants during the Executive Leadership Development Program at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 7, 2026. The discussion focused on multinational cooperation, leadership development, and representing the United States while supporting NATO operations across the alliance. The event provided service members a closer look at the responsibilities, challenges, and partnerships involved in operating within an international military environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 09:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007806
|VIRIN:
|260507-F-LK778-8813
|Filename:
|DOD_111720860
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|BRUXELLES-CAPITALE, RéGION DE (FR), BRUSSELS HOOFDSTEDELIJK GEWEST (NL), BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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