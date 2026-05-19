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    Executive Leadership Development Program Social Media

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    BRUXELLES-CAPITALE, RéGION DE (FR), BRUSSELS HOOFDSTEDELIJK GEWEST (NL), BELGIUM

    05.07.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown 

    AFN Benelux

    Senior enlisted leaders assigned across NATO and Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe spoke with participants during the Executive Leadership Development Program at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 7, 2026. The discussion focused on multinational cooperation, leadership development, and representing the United States while supporting NATO operations across the alliance. The event provided service members a closer look at the responsibilities, challenges, and partnerships involved in operating within an international military environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 09:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007806
    VIRIN: 260507-F-LK778-8813
    Filename: DOD_111720860
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: BRUXELLES-CAPITALE, RéGION DE (FR), BRUSSELS HOOFDSTEDELIJK GEWEST (NL), BE

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    This work, Executive Leadership Development Program Social Media, by SrA Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NATO Headquarters
    ELDP
    Executive Leadership Development Program
    NATO HQ
    NATO

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