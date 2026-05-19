Executive Leadership Development Program Social Media

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007806" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior enlisted leaders assigned across NATO and Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe spoke with participants during the Executive Leadership Development Program at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 7, 2026. The discussion focused on multinational cooperation, leadership development, and representing the United States while supporting NATO operations across the alliance. The event provided service members a closer look at the responsibilities, challenges, and partnerships involved in operating within an international military environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)