SHAPE International Blood Drive

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007794" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Community members and service personnel participate in the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe International Blood Drive at the SHAPE International Chapel in SHAPE, Belgium, May 4–5, 2026. Hosted in partnership with the Armed Services Blood Program, SHAPE Healthcare Facility, and supporting organizations across the Benelux community, the event encouraged eligible donors to give blood in support of military medical readiness and patient care worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)