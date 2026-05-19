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    SHAPE International Blood Drive

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    HAINAUT (WAL), BELGIUM

    05.03.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown 

    AFN Benelux

    Community members and service personnel participate in the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe International Blood Drive at the SHAPE International Chapel in SHAPE, Belgium, May 4–5, 2026. Hosted in partnership with the Armed Services Blood Program, SHAPE Healthcare Facility, and supporting organizations across the Benelux community, the event encouraged eligible donors to give blood in support of military medical readiness and patient care worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2026
    Date Posted: 05.21.2026 09:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1007794
    VIRIN: 260504-F-LK778-2844
    Filename: DOD_111720795
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: HAINAUT (WAL), BE

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, SHAPE International Blood Drive, by SrA Josiah Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    blood drive
    SHAPE
    ASBP
    chapel

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