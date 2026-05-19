SHAPE International Blood Drive

Community members and service personnel participate in the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe International Blood Drive at the SHAPE International Chapel in SHAPE, Belgium, May 4–5, 2026. Hosted in partnership with the Armed Services Blood Program, SHAPE Healthcare Facility, and supporting organizations across the Benelux community, the event encouraged eligible donors to give blood in support of military medical readiness and patient care worldwide. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Josiah Brown)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2026 09:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1007794
|VIRIN:
|260504-F-LK778-2844
|Filename:
|DOD_111720795
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|HAINAUT (WAL), BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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