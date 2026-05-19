RED Friday Shoutout: USMC Sgt. Zayden Gold, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zayden Gold, an aviation operations specialist with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 (VMFA-242) on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, gives a Remember Everyone Deployed shoutout on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 15, 2026. RED Friday is a campaign to honor service members deployed worldwide, remembering the courage, bravery, and sacrifice of service members every day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 21:55
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1007744
|VIRIN:
|260515-M-MJ417-2001
|PIN:
|260515
|Filename:
|DOD_111719885
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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