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    RED Friday Shoutout: USMC Sgt. Zayden Gold, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.14.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Zayden Gold, an aviation operations specialist with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 (VMFA-242) on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, gives a Remember Everyone Deployed shoutout on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 15, 2026. RED Friday is a campaign to honor service members deployed worldwide, remembering the courage, bravery, and sacrifice of service members every day. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 21:55
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1007744
    VIRIN: 260515-M-MJ417-2001
    PIN: 260515
    Filename: DOD_111719885
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, RED Friday Shoutout: USMC Sgt. Zayden Gold, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    VMFA-242
    shoutout
    MCAS Iwakuni
    RED Friday
    Remember Everyone Deployed

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