35th Fighter Wing celebrates Police Week 2026

The 35th Fighter Wing holds a Police Week celebration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 11-15, 2026. Events during Police Week allowed the community to engage with first responders and raise awareness about the vital role of law enforcement while fostering a deeper understanding of their contributions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 20:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007743
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-EP621-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111719859
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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