(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    35th Fighter Wing celebrates Police Week 2026

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.12.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing

    The 35th Fighter Wing holds a Police Week celebration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 11-15, 2026. Events during Police Week allowed the community to engage with first responders and raise awareness about the vital role of law enforcement while fostering a deeper understanding of their contributions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 20:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007743
    VIRIN: 260520-F-EP621-1001
    Filename: DOD_111719859
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th Fighter Wing celebrates Police Week 2026, by SrA Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Misawa AB
    police week
    35th SFS
    35th FW
    japan
    community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video