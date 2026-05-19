35th Fighter Wing celebrates Police Week 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007743" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 35th Fighter Wing holds a Police Week celebration at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 11-15, 2026. Events during Police Week allowed the community to engage with first responders and raise awareness about the vital role of law enforcement while fostering a deeper understanding of their contributions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Patrick Boyle)