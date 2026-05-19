(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: F-16 step and launch

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.19.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) prepare and launch F-16 Fighting Falcons at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The sortie highlighted the 35th FW’s ability to generate combat airpower in support of operational readiness and regional deterrence. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 20:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007742
    VIRIN: 260520-F-VQ736-1001
    Filename: DOD_111719856
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: F-16 step and launch, by A1C Hannah Bench, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    readiness
    Takeoffs
    Misawa Air Base
    step approach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video