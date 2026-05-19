B-Roll: F-16 step and launch

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) prepare and launch F-16 Fighting Falcons at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2026. The sortie highlighted the 35th FW’s ability to generate combat airpower in support of operational readiness and regional deterrence. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hannah Bench)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 20:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007742
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-VQ736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111719856
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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