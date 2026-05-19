(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suspicious Package Exercise, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026 (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.11.2026

    Video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Postal clerks and Provost Marshall Officers conduct a simulated suspicious package exercise at the Main Post Office on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 12th, 2026. The installation conducts this annual exercise to familiarize participants with Force Protection Condition action sets, staff coordination checklists, area guard force orders and standard operating procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 20:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007736
    VIRIN: 260512-M-YS621-9147
    PIN: 260512
    Filename: DOD_111719831
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suspicious Package Exercise, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026 (B-Roll), by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    response
    Postal
    PMO
    Suspicious
    Package
    MCAS Iwakuni

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video