Postal clerks and Provost Marshall Officers conduct a simulated suspicious package exercise at the Main Post Office on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, May 12th, 2026. The installation conducts this annual exercise to familiarize participants with Force Protection Condition action sets, staff coordination checklists, area guard force orders and standard operating procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Madison Sharpe)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 20:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007736
|VIRIN:
|260512-M-YS621-9147
|PIN:
|260512
|Filename:
|DOD_111719831
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Suspicious Package Exercise, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, 2026 (B-Roll), by Cpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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