Spouses of U.S. service members stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, participate in Spouse Warrior Day on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 8, 2026. Spouse Warrior Day gives military spouses an opportunity to see what service members do, and how they train on a day-to-day basis. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 20:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007733
|VIRIN:
|260508-M-MJ417-2004
|PIN:
|260508
|Filename:
|DOD_111719822
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Spouse Warrior Day, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026 (Social), by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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