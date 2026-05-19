Spouse Warrior Day, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026 (Social)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007733" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spouses of U.S. service members stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, participate in Spouse Warrior Day on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 8, 2026. Spouse Warrior Day gives military spouses an opportunity to see what service members do, and how they train on a day-to-day basis. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)