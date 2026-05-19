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    For the Full: Spouse Warrior Day, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.07.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Spouses of U.S. service members stationed on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, participate in Spouse Warrior Day on MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 8, 2026. Spouse Warrior Day gives military spouses an opportunity to see what service members do, and how they train on a day-to-day basis. Watch the full story on the AFN Iwakuni Facebook page. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 20:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007731
    VIRIN: 260508-M-MJ417-2003
    PIN: 260508
    Filename: DOD_111719820
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, For the Full: Spouse Warrior Day, MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, 2026, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MCMAP
    military spouses
    Spouse Warrior Day
    PT
    fire station
    MCAS Iwakuni

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