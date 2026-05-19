Hegseth Administers Reenlistment Oath

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reenlists retired Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Johnny “Joey” Jones in the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, May 20, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 17:21
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1007695
|Filename:
|DOD_111719452
|Length:
|00:15:15
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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