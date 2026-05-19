3rd SFG (A) Rose Laying Ceremony B-Roll Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007683" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) honors fallen Soldiers during 3rd SFG (A)'s annual Rose-Laying Ceremony on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 20, 2026. The ceremony, held at the 3rd SFG (A) Memorial Walk, serves to honor the sixty heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their nation. Each stone is meticulously engraved with the name of a fallen hero to commemorate the contributions of these individuals, ensuring that their legacy lives on and remains a vital part of our collective memory. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)