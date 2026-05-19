3rd SFG (A) Rose Laying Ceremony B-Roll Reel

3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) honors fallen Soldiers during 3rd SFG (A)'s annual Rose-Laying Ceremony on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 20, 2026. The ceremony, held at the 3rd SFG (A) Memorial Walk, serves to honor the sixty heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their nation. Each stone is meticulously engraved with the name of a fallen hero to commemorate the contributions of these individuals, ensuring that their legacy lives on and remains a vital part of our collective memory. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 16:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007683
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-OW819-1050
|Filename:
|DOD_111719039
|Length:
|00:05:51
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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