3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) honors fallen Soldiers during 3rd SFG(A)’s annual Rose-Laying Ceremony on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 20, 2026. The ceremony, held at the 3rd SFG (A) Memorial Walk, serves to honor the sixty heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their nation. Each stone is meticulously engraved with the name of a fallen hero to commemorate the contributions of each individual, ensuring that their legacy lives on and remains a vital part of our collective memory. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Edgar Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 16:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007681
|VIRIN:
|260520-A-EY371-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111718927
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd SFG (A) Rose Laying Ceremony B-Roll Reel, by SPC Edgar Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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