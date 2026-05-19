Armed Forces Sports 2026 Basketball Championship

B-Roll Package of the 2026 Armed Forces Sports Men's and Women's Basketball Championships on May 17, 2026 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Oceanside California.
Armed Forces Sports fosters goodwill by promoting physical fitness, providing competitive opportunities for military athletes at national and international levels, enhancing recruitment and retention through sports diplomacy, and building strategic partnerships with allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Jonathan Anderson) Marine Corps Women - 00:00 to 00:54 Marine Corps Men - 00:54 to 01:04 Army Women - 01:04 to 02:30 Army Men - 2:30 to 04:09 Navy Women - 04:09 to 04:49 Navy Men - 04:49 to 06:07 Air Force Women - 06:07 to 07:13 Air Force Men - 07:13 to 07:58 Audio and Misc - 07:58 to 08:29 Free throw compilation - 08:29 to 09:23
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 15:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007678
|VIRIN:
|260517-F-NN690-4105
|Filename:
|DOD_111718653
|Length:
|00:09:24
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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