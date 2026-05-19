Armed Forces Sports 2026 Basketball Championship

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007678" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll Package of the 2026 Armed Forces Sports Men's and Women's Basketball Championships on May 17, 2026 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Oceanside California.

Armed Forces Sports fosters goodwill by promoting physical fitness, providing competitive opportunities for military athletes at national and international levels, enhancing recruitment and retention through sports diplomacy, and building strategic partnerships with allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Jonathan Anderson) Marine Corps Women - 00:00 to 00:54 Marine Corps Men - 00:54 to 01:04 Army Women - 01:04 to 02:30 Army Men - 2:30 to 04:09 Navy Women - 04:09 to 04:49 Navy Men - 04:49 to 06:07 Air Force Women - 06:07 to 07:13 Air Force Men - 07:13 to 07:58 Audio and Misc - 07:58 to 08:29 Free throw compilation - 08:29 to 09:23