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    Armed Forces Sports 2026 Basketball Championship

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    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Anderson 

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    B-Roll Package of the 2026 Armed Forces Sports Men's and Women's Basketball Championships on May 17, 2026 on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Oceanside California.
    Armed Forces Sports fosters goodwill by promoting physical fitness, providing competitive opportunities for military athletes at national and international levels, enhancing recruitment and retention through sports diplomacy, and building strategic partnerships with allied nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant Jonathan Anderson) Marine Corps Women - 00:00 to 00:54 Marine Corps Men - 00:54 to 01:04 Army Women - 01:04 to 02:30 Army Men - 2:30 to 04:09 Navy Women - 04:09 to 04:49 Navy Men - 04:49 to 06:07 Air Force Women - 06:07 to 07:13 Air Force Men - 07:13 to 07:58 Audio and Misc - 07:58 to 08:29 Free throw compilation - 08:29 to 09:23

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007678
    VIRIN: 260517-F-NN690-4105
    Filename: DOD_111718653
    Length: 00:09:24
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Armed Forces Sports 2026 Basketball Championship, by SSgt Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Armed Forces sports
    Armed Forces Sports Basketball
    basketball
    Morale Welfare and Recreation
    Armed forces Sports Basketball Championship

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