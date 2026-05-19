USS Cleveland Sailors Bring Ship to Life

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007671" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CLEVELAND (May 16, 2026) – Sailors assigned to USS Cleveland (LCS 31) run aboard and man the ship during the ship’s commissioning ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, May 16, 2026. The ceremonial order to “man our ship and bring her to life” marks the moment the crew brings the ship into active service. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)