CLEVELAND (May 16, 2026) – Sailors assigned to USS Cleveland (LCS 31) run aboard and man the ship during the ship’s commissioning ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio, May 16, 2026. The ceremonial order to “man our ship and bring her to life” marks the moment the crew brings the ship into active service. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 18:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007671
|VIRIN:
|260516-N-UP745-8001
|PIN:
|2605168
|Filename:
|DOD_111718586
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Cleveland Sailors Bring Ship to Life, by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II and LTJG Rachael Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.