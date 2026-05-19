Coast Guard Station Detroit assists with rescue of 1 near Kelleys Island on Lake Erie

Three Coast Guardsmen assigned to Station Marblehead assist with the rescue of one person in the water while aboard a TowBoat vessel near Kelleys Island on Lake Erie May 19, 2026. The helicopter crew was launched to assist in locating and rescuing one person in the water who was still unaccounted for after Station Marblehead personnel rescued two people in the same area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Detroit personnel)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 13:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007654
|VIRIN:
|260519-D-G0109-5161
|Filename:
|DOD_111718273
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|KELLEYS ISLAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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