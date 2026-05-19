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    Coast Guard Station Detroit assists with rescue of 1 near Kelleys Island on Lake Erie

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    KELLEYS ISLAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    Three Coast Guardsmen assigned to Station Marblehead assist with the rescue of one person in the water while aboard a TowBoat vessel near Kelleys Island on Lake Erie May 19, 2026. The helicopter crew was launched to assist in locating and rescuing one person in the water who was still unaccounted for after Station Marblehead personnel rescued two people in the same area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Detroit personnel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 13:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007654
    VIRIN: 260519-D-G0109-5161
    Filename: DOD_111718273
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: KELLEYS ISLAND, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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