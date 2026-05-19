Coast Guard Station Detroit assists with rescue of 1 near Kelleys Island on Lake Erie

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007654" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Three Coast Guardsmen assigned to Station Marblehead assist with the rescue of one person in the water while aboard a TowBoat vessel near Kelleys Island on Lake Erie May 19, 2026. The helicopter crew was launched to assist in locating and rescuing one person in the water who was still unaccounted for after Station Marblehead personnel rescued two people in the same area. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Detroit personnel)