Coast Guard rescues 2, assists 1 near Kelleys Island on Lake Erie Your browser does not support the audio element.

May 20, 2026

Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez Garcia

313-910-1234/ Samuel.D.RodriguezGarcia@uscg.mil



MARBLEHEAD, Ohio — Coast Guard Station Marblehead rescued two people in the water and Coast Guard Air Station Detroit assisted in the rescue of a third person near Kelleys Island on Lake Erie Tuesday.



Coast Guard Sector Detroit watchstanders received initial notification from Erie County dispatchers at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday, reporting a possible person in the water.



A Station Marblehead 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew was launched, arrived on scene and rescued two people in the water and transferred them to EMS awaiting ashore Kelleys Island.



It was then confirmed that there was a third person in the water who was still unaccounted for.



A Coast Guard Air Station Detroit MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew was launched and located the third person still treading water. With the aircrew’s support, Station Marblehead boatcrew members aboard a TowBoat vessel assisted with rescuing the third person and transferred him to EMS at Station Marblehead.



“We’re just glad to help and save some lives,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Ashlyn Schmidt, coxswain, Station Marblehead. “Make sure when you go on the water to wear a life jacket, it could save your life!”



Involved in the rescue was Station Marblehead, Air Station Detroit, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, TowBoat, Kelleys Island Police Department and Fire Department.



For additional information, please contact Lt. j.g. Samuel Rodriguez Garcia, Sector Detroit Public Affairs Officer, at 313-910-1234 or via email at Samuel.D.RodriguezGarcia@uscg.mil.



-USCG-