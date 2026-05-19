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    Around the MHS - May 21, 2026

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    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of May 18-22, 2026, includes the MHS Mental Health Guidebook, heroes of military medicine honored for outstanding achievements, and the Tri-Service Dental Team’s historic win.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 10:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007584
    VIRIN: 260520-O-TR188-1164
    Filename: DOD_111717343
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the MHS - May 21, 2026, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    News
    updates
    Heroes of Military Medicine Award
    around mhs
    mental health resource guidebook
    Tri-Service Team

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