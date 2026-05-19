The latest news from around the Military Health System for the week of May 18-22, 2026, includes the MHS Mental Health Guidebook, heroes of military medicine honored for outstanding achievements, and the Tri-Service Dental Team’s historic win.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 10:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007584
|VIRIN:
|260520-O-TR188-1164
|Filename:
|DOD_111717343
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the MHS - May 21, 2026, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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