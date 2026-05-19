Clinic notes: Protection in the field

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007561" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army SGT Perry Wong, Department of Preventive Medicine, non-commissioned officer in charge and Lauren Ferentino, registered nurse, speak on tick prevention and Lyme disease for the series Clinic Notes at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, May 8, 2026. For episode 3 of Clinic Notes, SHAPE Healthcare Facility members explain how to remove ticks, signs of Lyme disease and the purpose of tick drags in support of Lyme disease awareness month. The Clinic Notes video series is a strategic communication initiative designed to achieve three primary objectives: enhance mission readiness, improve patient engagement and trust and increase accessibility of information. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)