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    Clinic notes: Protection in the field B-roll

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    BELGIUM

    05.14.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Army SGT Perry Wong, Department of Preventive Medicine, non-commissioned officer in charge and Lauren Ferentino, registered nurse, speak on tick prevention and Lyme disease for the series Clinic Notes at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, May 8, 2026. For episode 3 of Clinic Notes, SHAPE Healthcare Facility members explain how to remove ticks, signs of Lyme disease and the purpose of tick drags in support of Lyme disease awareness month. The Clinic Notes video series is a strategic communication initiative designed to achieve three primary objectives: enhance mission readiness, improve patient engagement and trust and increase accessibility of information. B-roll package includes tick drag SGT Wong walking in woods looking for ticks and collecting ticks and field interviews with both members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 08:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007560
    VIRIN: 260515-F-PJ022-1004
    Filename: DOD_111717141
    Length: 00:02:47
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clinic notes: Protection in the field B-roll, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    lyme disease
    tick awareness
    afn
    public health
    tick drag

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