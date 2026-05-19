U.S. Army SGT Perry Wong, Department of Preventive Medicine, non-commissioned officer in charge speaks on tick prevention and a tick drag for the series Clinic Notes at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, May 8, 2026. For episode 3 of Clinic Notes, SHAPE Healthcare Facility members explain how to remove ticks, signs of Lyme disease and the purpose of tick drags in support of Lyme disease awareness month. This is a vertical video for social media with the portion explaining the tick drag. The Clinic Notes video series is a strategic communication initiative designed to achieve three primary objectives: enhance mission readiness, improve patient engagement and trust and increase accessibility of information. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 07:58
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1007556
|VIRIN:
|260515-F-PJ022-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111717082
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Clinic notes: Protection in the field, tick drag social media version, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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