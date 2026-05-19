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    Clinic notes: Protection in the field, tick drag social media version

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    BELGIUM

    05.07.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    U.S. Army SGT Perry Wong, Department of Preventive Medicine, non-commissioned officer in charge speaks on tick prevention and a tick drag for the series Clinic Notes at Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, May 8, 2026. For episode 3 of Clinic Notes, SHAPE Healthcare Facility members explain how to remove ticks, signs of Lyme disease and the purpose of tick drags in support of Lyme disease awareness month. This is a vertical video for social media with the portion explaining the tick drag. The Clinic Notes video series is a strategic communication initiative designed to achieve three primary objectives: enhance mission readiness, improve patient engagement and trust and increase accessibility of information. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 07:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1007556
    VIRIN: 260515-F-PJ022-1002
    Filename: DOD_111717082
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clinic notes: Protection in the field, tick drag social media version, by SrA Christina Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    lyme disease
    Tick
    SHAPE (Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe)
    AFN
    Public Health
    tick drag

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