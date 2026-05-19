National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007525" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, West Virginia National Guard, throws the ceremonial first pitch during the Washington Nationals National Guard Appreciation Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 18, 2026. The first-pitch baseball was presented by Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, prior to the game honoring National Guard service members and their contributions to the nation. Guard members joined in pre-game ceremonies that included on-field recognition before the Washington Nationals took on the New York Mets. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)