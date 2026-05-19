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    National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, West Virginia National Guard, throws the ceremonial first pitch during the Washington Nationals National Guard Appreciation Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 18, 2026. The first-pitch baseball was presented by Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, prior to the game honoring National Guard service members and their contributions to the nation. Guard members joined in pre-game ceremonies that included on-field recognition before the Washington Nationals took on the New York Mets. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 20:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007525
    VIRIN: 260519-F-PL327-8384
    Filename: DOD_111716599
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    This work, National Guard Day at Nationals Park 2026, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    USS Virginia (SSN 774)
    West Virginia National Guard
    National Guard Day
    D.C. National Guard
    National Guard
    DCSafe

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