3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) gathers for the annual Staff Sgt. Robert J. Miller Memorial 5K on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 18, 2026. The event honored the life and sacrifice of Staff Sgt. Robert J. Miller Memorial, who was killed in action on January 25, 2008. For his heroic action above and beyond the call of duty, Staff Sgt. Miller was awarded the nation's highest honor, the Congressional Medal of Honor. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 17:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007514
|VIRIN:
|260518-A-OW819-9746
|Filename:
|DOD_111716365
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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