video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007514" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) gathers for the annual Staff Sgt. Robert J. Miller Memorial 5K on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 18, 2026. The event honored the life and sacrifice of Staff Sgt. Robert J. Miller Memorial, who was killed in action on January 25, 2008. For his heroic action above and beyond the call of duty, Staff Sgt. Miller was awarded the nation's highest honor, the Congressional Medal of Honor. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)