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    Staff Sgt. Robert J. Miller Memorial 5K

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    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio 

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) gathers for the annual Staff Sgt. Robert J. Miller Memorial 5K on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 18, 2026. The event honored the life and sacrifice of Staff Sgt. Robert J. Miller Memorial, who was killed in action on January 25, 2008. For his heroic action above and beyond the call of duty, Staff Sgt. Miller was awarded the nation's highest honor, the Congressional Medal of Honor. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Nicholas Riccio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 17:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007514
    VIRIN: 260518-A-OW819-9746
    Filename: DOD_111716365
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, Staff Sgt. Robert J. Miller Memorial 5K, by SGT Nicholas Riccio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    De Oppresso Liber
    memorial
    Medal of Honor
    special forces

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