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    MCAGCC airfield repairs enable future SLTE support

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    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Cleo Wang 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines with Engineer Support Company, 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, conduct airfield repairs to support training at the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 29, 2026. The repairs enable the SELF to be in an operational status for future Service Level Training Exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cleo Wang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 17:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007512
    VIRIN: 260429-M-EB849-1001
    Filename: DOD_111716323
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

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    This work, MCAGCC airfield repairs enable future SLTE support, by LCpl Cleo Wang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    airstrip
    MARFFORES
    USMCNews
    6thESB
    construction
    reserve

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