MCAGCC airfield repairs enable future SLTE support

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007512" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Engineer Support Company, 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, conduct airfield repairs to support training at the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 29, 2026. The repairs enable the SELF to be in an operational status for future Service Level Training Exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cleo Wang)