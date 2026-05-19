MCAGCC airfield repairs enable future SLTE support

U.S. Marines with Engineer Support Company, 6th Engineer Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, conduct airfield repairs to support training at the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, April 29, 2026. The repairs enable the SELF to be in an operational status for future Service Level Training Exercises. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Cleo Wang)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 17:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007512
|VIRIN:
|260429-M-EB849-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111716323
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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