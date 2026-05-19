Fort Wainwright Barracks WiFi Pilot

Fort Wainwright launched a new free WiFi pilot program for Soldiers living in select barracks buildings as part of the Army’s ongoing effort to improve Soldier quality of life and modernize the barracks experience. Through an Intergovernmental Support Agreement with the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Fort Wainwright partnered with UAF and Boldyn Networks to provide high-speed internet access at no cost to Soldiers. The initiative supports the Army Barracks Task Force’s focus on improving living conditions, readiness, and overall quality of life for warfighters. Fort Wainwright is the second Army installation to implement the pilot program. (U.S. Army video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 15:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1007483
|VIRIN:
|260514-A-RX777-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111715599
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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