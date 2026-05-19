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    Fort Wainwright Barracks WiFi Pilot

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    FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Cole Keller 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Fort Wainwright launched a new free WiFi pilot program for Soldiers living in select barracks buildings as part of the Army’s ongoing effort to improve Soldier quality of life and modernize the barracks experience. Through an Intergovernmental Support Agreement with the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Fort Wainwright partnered with UAF and Boldyn Networks to provide high-speed internet access at no cost to Soldiers. The initiative supports the Army Barracks Task Force’s focus on improving living conditions, readiness, and overall quality of life for warfighters. Fort Wainwright is the second Army installation to implement the pilot program. (U.S. Army video by Fort Wainwright Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 15:03
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1007483
    VIRIN: 260514-A-RX777-1001
    Filename: DOD_111715599
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: FAIRBANKS, ALASKA, US

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    This work, Fort Wainwright Barracks WiFi Pilot, by Cole Keller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    barracks
    Wifi
    IGSA

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