Exercise Bayou Vigilance 26-2 Wrap Up Video

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing participate in Exercise Bayou Vigilance 26-2 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 11-14, 2026. Exercise Bayou Vigilance is a bomber generation exercise designed to enhance the readiness and training needed to deter or respond to global challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Maxwell Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 12:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007444
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-LV921-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111714638
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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