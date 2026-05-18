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    Exercise Bayou Vigilance 26-2 Wrap Up Video

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    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Video by Airman Maxwell Cunningham 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing participate in Exercise Bayou Vigilance 26-2 at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 11-14, 2026. Exercise Bayou Vigilance is a bomber generation exercise designed to enhance the readiness and training needed to deter or respond to global challenges. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Maxwell Cunningham)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 12:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007444
    VIRIN: 260514-F-LV921-1001
    Filename: DOD_111714638
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, US

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    This work, Exercise Bayou Vigilance 26-2 Wrap Up Video, by Amn Maxwell Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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