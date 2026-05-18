505962-A
Welcome to season 1 of Decision Advantage: The Human AI Advantage. In this series, we will explore how humans and AI work together to navigate complexity, accelerate insight, and create real-world operational advantage.
Every mission creates data.
Advantage comes from understanding it first.
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|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 11:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007439
|VIRIN:
|260519-O-LU733-5108
|PIN:
|505962
|Filename:
|DOD_111714524
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Decision Advantage: The Human AI Advantage, Episode 1: Sea of Data, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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