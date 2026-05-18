Decision Advantage: The Human AI Advantage, Episode 1: Sea of Data

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007439" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

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Welcome to season 1 of Decision Advantage: The Human AI Advantage. In this series, we will explore how humans and AI work together to navigate complexity, accelerate insight, and create real-world operational advantage.



Every mission creates data.

Advantage comes from understanding it first.

www.dla.mil