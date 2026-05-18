(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Decision Advantage: The Human AI Advantage, Episode 1: Sea of Data

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505962-A
    Welcome to season 1 of Decision Advantage: The Human AI Advantage. In this series, we will explore how humans and AI work together to navigate complexity, accelerate insight, and create real-world operational advantage.

    Every mission creates data.
    Advantage comes from understanding it first.
    www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 11:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007439
    VIRIN: 260519-O-LU733-5108
    PIN: 505962
    Filename: DOD_111714524
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decision Advantage: The Human AI Advantage, Episode 1: Sea of Data, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DLAusesAI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video