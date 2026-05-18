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    Five wins. One mission. (open caption)

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    UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505963-A
    See how transformation and innovation are driving critical decisions and real operational impact. For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency, visit: www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 11:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007431
    VIRIN: 260519-O-LU733-3845
    PIN: 505963
    Filename: DOD_111714414
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Five wins. One mission. (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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