505963-A
See how transformation and innovation are driving critical decisions and real operational impact. For more information about the Defense Logistics Agency, visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 11:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007431
|VIRIN:
|260519-O-LU733-3845
|PIN:
|505963
|Filename:
|DOD_111714414
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Five wins. One mission. (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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