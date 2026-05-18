Kentucky National Guard Supports the 152nd Running of the Kentucky Derby

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007421" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Spc. Brendan Hays and Spc. Jacob Thomas of the 617th Military Police Company escort the winner's trophy to the Winner’s Circle at the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 2, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marissa Keith)