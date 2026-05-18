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    Kentucky National Guard Supports the 152nd Running of the Kentucky Derby

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    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2026

    Video by Spc. Marissa Keith 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Brendan Hays and Spc. Jacob Thomas of the 617th Military Police Company escort the winner's trophy to the Winner’s Circle at the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 2, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marissa Keith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 10:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007421
    VIRIN: 260502-Z-VC823-5030
    Filename: DOD_111714019
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: KENTUCKY, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, Kentucky National Guard Supports the 152nd Running of the Kentucky Derby, by SPC Marissa Keith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kentucky Derby
    Kentucky National Guard

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