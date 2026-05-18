Kentucky National Guard Supports the 152nd Running of the Kentucky Derby

Spc. Brendan Hays and Spc. Jacob Thomas of the 617th Military Police Company escort the winner's trophy to the Winner’s Circle at the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 2, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Marissa Keith)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 10:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007421
|VIRIN:
|260502-Z-VC823-5030
|Filename:
|DOD_111714019
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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