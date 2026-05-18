Utah National Guard Conducts Exercise Wolverine with Civilian Partners to Strengthen Homeland Defense

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The Utah National Guard conducted Exercise Wolverine, a joint training event held April 27–30, 2026, focused on improving coordination capabilities across cyber operations, joint fires, and support to civil authorities in a contested homeland environment. The exercise emphasized building trust and strengthening partnerships between military and civilian organizations.



The name “Wolverine” comes directly from the 1984 film Red Dawn, which follows a foreign invasion of the U.S. and the fight to defend communities on domestic soil. Exercise Wolverine builds on that concept, simulating what happens when an adversary targets the U.S. homeland.



The exercise focused on responding to potential threats at home, testing coordination, communication, and the ability to operate in a stressed domestic environment.



Exercise Wolverine culminated on April 30 with combined operations in Utah, including Camp W.G Williams, South Towne Mall in Sandy, Dugway Proving Grounds, Utah Test and Training Range, and the Don A. Christiansen Water Treatment Plant in Orem. The training brought together 20 Utah National Guard units from both Army and Air components, including elements of the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), 65th Field Artillery Brigade (FAB), 97th Aviation Troop Command (AVTC), 8th Homeland Response Force (HRF), and Detachment 3, Cyber Protection Team (CPT) 174, along with Air National Guard units from the 151st Wing, the 75th Medical Group from Hill Air Force Base, and additional supporting units.



The exercise also integrated state and civilian partners, including the Utah State Emergency Operations Center, Utah Department of Health, Utah Valley University, the Statewide Information and Analysis Center, and industry partners supporting cyber and communications capabilities.



“This is the first exercise we’ve conducted where the entire concept is based on a contested homeland,” said Maj. Gen. Daniel D. Boyack, adjutant general of the Utah National Guard. “For years, we believed the homeland was a sanctuary. That assumption is changing, and Exercise Wolverine allows us to explore what defending the homeland truly looks like.”