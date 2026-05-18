137th SOW hosts tactical communicators in AFSOC course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007367" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Expeditionary Communications (XCOMM) Airmen attend an Air Force Special Operations Command tactical communicator course hosted by the 137th Special Operations Wing at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, March 2 - April 17, 2026. The multi-week course is tailored to train XCOMM Airmen on the communication skills necessary for special operations missions, allowing for a higher level of proficiency and operational effectiveness in any environment across the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Erika Chapa and Senior Airman Harrison Stone)