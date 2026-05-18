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    137th SOW hosts tactical communicators in AFSOC course

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    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Chapa and Senior Airman Harrison Stone

    137th Special Operations Wing

    Expeditionary Communications (XCOMM) Airmen attend an Air Force Special Operations Command tactical communicator course hosted by the 137th Special Operations Wing at Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma City, March 2 - April 17, 2026. The multi-week course is tailored to train XCOMM Airmen on the communication skills necessary for special operations missions, allowing for a higher level of proficiency and operational effectiveness in any environment across the globe. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Erika Chapa and Senior Airman Harrison Stone)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 22:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007367
    VIRIN: 260325-Z-NA392-3002
    Filename: DOD_111712832
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US

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    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

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    This work, 137th SOW hosts tactical communicators in AFSOC course, by SSgt Erika Chapa and SrA Harrison Stone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Air Force Special Operations Command
    Tactical Communications
    137th SOW
    137th Special Operations Wing
    XCOMM
    Air National Guard

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