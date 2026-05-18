Never too late to serve Matthew Stevens

Matthew Stevens, a cyber specialist, husband and father talks about joining the Arkansas National Guard at 40 years old. “Just because you’re not 22 anymore doesn't mean the ship has sailed on you." Stevens said during an interview. Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Arkansas, Feb 25, 2026.
(U.S. Army National Guard Video by: Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 16:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|1007336
|VIRIN:
|260225-Z-PG977-2665
|Filename:
|DOD_111712049
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
|Hometown:
|BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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