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    Never too late to serve Matthew Stevens

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    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Matthew Stevens, a cyber specialist, husband and father talks about joining the Arkansas National Guard at 40 years old. “Just because you’re not 22 anymore doesn't mean the ship has sailed on you." Stevens said during an interview. Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Arkansas, Feb 25, 2026.

    (U.S. Army National Guard Video by: Staff Sgt. Israel Sanchez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 16:28
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 1007336
    VIRIN: 260225-Z-PG977-2665
    Filename: DOD_111712049
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, US
    Hometown: BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS, US

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    Arkansas National Guard
    Arkansas
    never too late to serve
    40 years old

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