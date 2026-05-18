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    DLA Warfighter Talk March 2026 Lt Gen Michael Lutton USAF

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    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency’s Warfighter Talks are a recurring series within the agency's Campaign of Learning, featuring senior defense leaders who share strategic insights for supporting the Warfighter in modern contested environments. In this talk, Deputy Commander of the United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), Lieutenant General Michael J. Lutton, discusses the importance of sustainment in USSTRATCOM's role as a deterring force. He also remarks on the critical nature of risk-taking, and how must DLA must weigh both risks and payoffs in order to solve core military problems.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 16:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007331
    VIRIN: 260330-O-GC213-5991
    PIN: 505970
    Filename: DOD_111711998
    Length: 00:53:14
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, DLA Warfighter Talk March 2026 Lt Gen Michael Lutton USAF, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Defense Logistics Agency
    DLA
    Warfighter Talks

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