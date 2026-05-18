DLA Warfighter Talk March 2026 Lt Gen Michael Lutton USAF

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007331" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Defense Logistics Agency’s Warfighter Talks are a recurring series within the agency's Campaign of Learning, featuring senior defense leaders who share strategic insights for supporting the Warfighter in modern contested environments. In this talk, Deputy Commander of the United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), Lieutenant General Michael J. Lutton, discusses the importance of sustainment in USSTRATCOM's role as a deterring force. He also remarks on the critical nature of risk-taking, and how must DLA must weigh both risks and payoffs in order to solve core military problems.