The Defense Logistics Agency’s Warfighter Talks are a recurring series within the agency's Campaign of Learning, featuring senior defense leaders who share strategic insights for supporting the Warfighter in modern contested environments. In this talk, Deputy Commander of the United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), Lieutenant General Michael J. Lutton, discusses the importance of sustainment in USSTRATCOM's role as a deterring force. He also remarks on the critical nature of risk-taking, and how must DLA must weigh both risks and payoffs in order to solve core military problems.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 16:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007331
|VIRIN:
|260330-O-GC213-5991
|PIN:
|505970
|Filename:
|DOD_111711998
|Length:
|00:53:14
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Warfighter Talk March 2026 Lt Gen Michael Lutton USAF, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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