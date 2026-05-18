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    2026 Defense Logistics Agency Hall of Fame Ceremony

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    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency honors former members of the DLA team who demonstrated unique and enduring contributions in support of our mission. This year’s inductees are:
    Mr. Anthony D’Ambrosio, former Deputy Director of the Construction & Equipment Supply Chain in DLA Troop Support;
    Ms. Lillian Gardner, former Director of the Contracting Services Office in DLA Acquisition;
    Ms. Sherry Low, former Supervisory Customer Support Specialist with DLA Disposition Services;
    Mr. Lee Oppenheim, former Deputy Director of the Quality Technical Directorate in DLA Energy;
    …and Retired Marine Corps LtGen Wallace Robinson Jr., former Director of the Defense Supply Agency, which we now know as DLA.
    Their contributions helped shape DLA into The Nation’s Logistic Combat Support Agency.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 15:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007321
    VIRIN: 260507-O-GC213-4800
    PIN: 505969
    Filename: DOD_111711804
    Length: 00:48:27
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2026 Defense Logistics Agency Hall of Fame Ceremony, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DLA
    Hall of Fame
    2026

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