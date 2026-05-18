2026 Defense Logistics Agency Hall of Fame Ceremony

The Defense Logistics Agency honors former members of the DLA team who demonstrated unique and enduring contributions in support of our mission. This year’s inductees are:
Mr. Anthony D’Ambrosio, former Deputy Director of the Construction & Equipment Supply Chain in DLA Troop Support;
Ms. Lillian Gardner, former Director of the Contracting Services Office in DLA Acquisition;
Ms. Sherry Low, former Supervisory Customer Support Specialist with DLA Disposition Services;
Mr. Lee Oppenheim, former Deputy Director of the Quality Technical Directorate in DLA Energy;
…and Retired Marine Corps LtGen Wallace Robinson Jr., former Director of the Defense Supply Agency, which we now know as DLA.
Their contributions helped shape DLA into The Nation’s Logistic Combat Support Agency.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 15:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007321
|VIRIN:
|260507-O-GC213-4800
|PIN:
|505969
|Filename:
|DOD_111711804
|Length:
|00:48:27
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
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