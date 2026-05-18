EOD Innovations

Sgt. 1st Class James L. Ahn, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician with the U.S. Army EOD Technical Detachment Equipment Review Board at Indian Head, Maryland, describes how joint-service EOD technicians are driving U.S. Army modernization efforts by providing new and innovative ideas that help develop more effective tools and training aids, March 19, 2026.
#USArmy #EOD #Modernization #LibertyWeDefend
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 14:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007298
|VIRIN:
|260319-A-FJ565-7228
|PIN:
|031926
|Filename:
|DOD_111711151
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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