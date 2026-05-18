EOD Innovations

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    INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Sgt. 1st Class James L. Ahn, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician with the U.S. Army EOD Technical Detachment Equipment Review Board at Indian Head, Maryland, describes how joint-service EOD technicians are driving U.S. Army modernization efforts by providing new and innovative ideas that help develop more effective tools and training aids, March 19, 2026.

    #USArmy #EOD #Modernization #LibertyWeDefend

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 14:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007298
    VIRIN: 260319-A-FJ565-7228
    PIN: 031926
    Filename: DOD_111711151
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: INDIAN HEAD, MARYLAND, US

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    CBRNE 20th CBRNE Command
    @devcomac

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