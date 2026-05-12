U.S. Africa Command releases video from May 17 airstrike against ISIS Fighters

On May 17, 2026, U.S. Africa Command, in coordination with the Government of Nigeria, conducted additional kinetic strikes against ISIS in Northeastern Nigeria.
Intelligence confirmed the targets were ISIS militants. Complete assessments are ongoing. No U.S. or Nigerian forces were harmed.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2026 03:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007174
|VIRIN:
|260517-D-D0492-4914
|Filename:
|DOD_111709499
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|NG
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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