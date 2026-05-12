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    U.S. Africa Command releases video from May 17 airstrike against ISIS Fighters

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    NIGERIA

    05.17.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Africa Command

    On May 17, 2026, U.S. Africa Command, in coordination with the Government of Nigeria, conducted additional kinetic strikes against ISIS in Northeastern Nigeria.

    Intelligence confirmed the targets were ISIS militants. Complete assessments are ongoing. No U.S. or Nigerian forces were harmed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 03:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007174
    VIRIN: 260517-D-D0492-4914
    Filename: DOD_111709499
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: NG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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