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    U.S. Africa Command releases video from May 16 airstrike killing ISIS number two in Nigeria

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    NIGERIA

    05.16.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Africa Command

    At the direction of the President of the United States and the Secretary of War, and in coordination with the Government of Nigeria, U.S. Africa Command conducted an operation against ISIS in Northeastern Nigeria on May 16, 2026.

    The command’s initial assessment is that multiple terrorists, to include Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, the director of global operations for ISIS, as well as other senior ISIS leaders, were killed during this operation. No U.S. service members were harmed.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.18.2026 03:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007173
    VIRIN: 260516-D-D0492-1843
    Filename: DOD_111709498
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: NG

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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