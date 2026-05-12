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    Training for transport

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    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Johny Ulrich, a detachment sergeant assigned to 335th Transportation Detachment, 11th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), discusses the virtual and hands-on training conducted at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 21, 2026. The Soldiers are trained to deploy globally and transport cargo and personnel in austere or unimproved environments, providing support to the total force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 20:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1007154
    VIRIN: 260421-F-VW821-1001
    Filename: DOD_111709124
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

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    This work, Training for transport, by A1C Thalia Bonte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    11th Transportation Battalion
    JBLE
    training
    Cargo & supplies
    7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary)

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