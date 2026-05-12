Training for transport

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007154" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Johny Ulrich, a detachment sergeant assigned to 335th Transportation Detachment, 11th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), discusses the virtual and hands-on training conducted at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 21, 2026. The Soldiers are trained to deploy globally and transport cargo and personnel in austere or unimproved environments, providing support to the total force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)