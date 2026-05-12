Training for transport

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Johny Ulrich, a detachment sergeant assigned to 335th Transportation Detachment, 11th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), discusses the virtual and hands-on training conducted at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 21, 2026. The Soldiers are trained to deploy globally and transport cargo and personnel in austere or unimproved environments, providing support to the total force. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Thalia Bonte)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 20:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1007154
|VIRIN:
|260421-F-VW821-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111709124
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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