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    DCNG Commanding General Visits Presence Patrols During Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee Of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    As the nation begins commemorating 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, many gathered on the National Mall for Rededicate 250 — a day of reflection, unity, and patriotism marked by music, speeches, and service, in Washington, D.C., May 17, 2026. Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (interim) of the D.C. National Guard, met with Soldiers and Airmen supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission and spoke with U.S. Army Sgt. Jonas Stevenson and Pfc. Jack Sullivan of the Mississippi National Guard about their role in supporting this historic event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 20:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007153
    VIRIN: 260518-F-PL327-9503
    Filename: DOD_111709082
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, DCNG Commanding General Visits Presence Patrols During Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee Of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    jtfdc
    D.C. National Guard
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    Freedom 250
    Rededicate 250

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