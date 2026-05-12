DCNG Commanding General Visits Presence Patrols During Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee Of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007153" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

As the nation begins commemorating 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, many gathered on the National Mall for Rededicate 250 — a day of reflection, unity, and patriotism marked by music, speeches, and service, in Washington, D.C., May 17, 2026. Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (interim) of the D.C. National Guard, met with Soldiers and Airmen supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission and spoke with U.S. Army Sgt. Jonas Stevenson and Pfc. Jack Sullivan of the Mississippi National Guard about their role in supporting this historic event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)