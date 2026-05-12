DCNG Commanding General Visits Presence Patrols During Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee Of Prayer, Praise & Thanksgiving

As the nation begins commemorating 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, many gathered on the National Mall for Rededicate 250 — a day of reflection, unity, and patriotism marked by music, speeches, and service, in Washington, D.C., May 17, 2026. Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (interim) of the D.C. National Guard, met with Soldiers and Airmen supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission and spoke with U.S. Army Sgt. Jonas Stevenson and Pfc. Jack Sullivan of the Mississippi National Guard about their role in supporting this historic event. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 20:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007153
|VIRIN:
|260518-F-PL327-9503
|Filename:
|DOD_111709082
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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