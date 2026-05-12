A B-roll package of a C-130J Super Herucles assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron parked on the flightline as fireworks light up the night during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 18:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007150
|VIRIN:
|260517-F-PM645-1012
|Filename:
|DOD_111708994
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Blast of Friendship, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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