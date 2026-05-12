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    Blast of Friendship

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    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.16.2026

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    A B-roll package of a C-130J Super Herucles assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron parked on the flightline as fireworks light up the night during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007150
    VIRIN: 260517-F-PM645-1012
    Filename: DOD_111708994
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blast of Friendship, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    C-130J Super Hercules
    fireworks
    freedom 250
    Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026
    Yokota Friendship Festival 2026

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