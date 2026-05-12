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    2026 TAFDA Parade

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    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2026

    Courtesy Video

    201st TPASE

    The Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade in Torrance, CA, celebrates service members, veterans, and community leaders.

    U.S. Army Reserve video by SGT William Neal

    #ArmyReserve #TAFDA26 #Torrance

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 17:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007147
    VIRIN: 260517-A-ZZ999-1001
    Filename: DOD_111708922
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: US

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    TAGS

    201st tpase
    army reserve
    TAFDA26
    sgt william neal

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