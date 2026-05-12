2026 TAFDA Parade

The Torrance Armed Forces Day Parade in Torrance, CA, celebrates service members, veterans, and community leaders.
U.S. Army Reserve video by SGT William Neal
#ArmyReserve #TAFDA26 #Torrance
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 17:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007147
|VIRIN:
|260517-A-ZZ999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111708922
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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