D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007133" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, attends the “D.C. Safe and Beautiful: Announcing Summer Surge” press conference at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, on May 15, 2026. Brig. Gen. Blanchard was joined by Colin M. McDonald, Assistant Attorney General for the U.S. Department of Justice; Gadyaces "Gady" S. Serralta, Director of the United States Marshals Service; Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, ; and Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL) for the D.C. National Guard. The press conference announced details of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Summer Surge ahead of the Freedom 250 events in Washington, as part of ongoing coordinated public safety efforts in the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)