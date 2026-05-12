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    D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250

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    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard, attends the “D.C. Safe and Beautiful: Announcing Summer Surge” press conference at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, on May 15, 2026. Brig. Gen. Blanchard was joined by Colin M. McDonald, Assistant Attorney General for the U.S. Department of Justice; Gadyaces "Gady" S. Serralta, Director of the United States Marshals Service; Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, ; and Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL) for the D.C. National Guard. The press conference announced details of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Summer Surge ahead of the Freedom 250 events in Washington, as part of ongoing coordinated public safety efforts in the nation’s capital. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 12:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007133
    VIRIN: 260515-F-PL327-1158
    Filename: DOD_111708508
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

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    This work, D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force Hold Press Conference Ahead of Freedom 250, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    DCSafe, jtfdc, D.C. National Guard, National Guard, Freedom 250, D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force

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