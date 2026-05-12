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    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 - B-Roll Package Day Two MWD Demonstration

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    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.17.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton 

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-roll footage captures a military working dog demonstration during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. The festival also included live performances from bands, aerial demonstrations, static displays and military working dog demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 06:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007130
    VIRIN: 250517-F-TU760-2002
    Filename: DOD_111708381
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 - B-Roll Package Day Two MWD Demonstration, by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Friendship, Japan, Partnership, Allies, JASDF, Festival, FF26, America250, Freedom250

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