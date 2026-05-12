B-roll footage captures a military working dog demonstration during the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. The festival also included live performances from bands, aerial demonstrations, static displays and military working dog demonstrations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 06:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007130
|VIRIN:
|250517-F-TU760-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_111708381
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 - B-Roll Package Day Two MWD Demonstration, by SrA Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.