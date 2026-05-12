Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 - B-Roll Package Day Two

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007129" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll footage captures the second day of the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. Friendship Festival 2026 celebrates not only the U.S.-Japan alliance, but also 250 years of the United States. From vendor performances, to static displays and even aerial demonstrations, FF26 served as a bridge between the U.S. 250th milestone and the local Japanese community, showcasing how the U.S. military's modern mission remains a continuation of the revolutionary spirit that defined America's founding. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tallon Bratton)