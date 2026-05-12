B-roll footage captures the C-130J Super Hercules aerial demonstration during the second day of the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2026. Friendship Festival 2026 celebrates not only the U.S.-Japan alliance, but also 250 years of the United States. From vendor performances, to static displays and even aerial demonstrations, FF26 served as a bridge between the U.S. 250th milestone and the local Japanese community, showcasing how the U.S. military's modern mission remains a continuation of the revolutionary spirit that defined America's founding. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Wood)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 05:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007127
|VIRIN:
|260517-F-AF991-8835
|Filename:
|DOD_111708366
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 - B-Roll Package Day Two, by SrA Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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