B-roll footage captures the first day of the 2026 U.S.-Japan Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The festival gave Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training done at Yokota and to meet with the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force video by A1C Carissa McSwain)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 05:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007125
|VIRIN:
|260517-F-YL411-1548
|Filename:
|DOD_111708349
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 - B-Roll Package, by Amn Carissa McSwain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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