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    Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 - B-Roll Package Day Two

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    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.16.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-roll footage captures day two of the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. Originating in 1976 as a word-of-mouth event, the Friendship Festival has evolved into a massive cultural exchange that draws hundreds of thousands of spectators, underscoring the enduring alliance and community bonds between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cayla Hunt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 05:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007124
    VIRIN: 260517-F-BT644-1001
    Filename: DOD_111708337
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

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    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating Strong Partnership at the Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 - B-Roll Package Day Two, by SrA Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    FF26, Friendship Festival 2026, Partnership, Community

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