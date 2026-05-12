2026 TAFDA Stars and Strides Run

U.S. service members and civilians participate in the 64th Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Stars and Strides 5k at Torrance, California, May 16, 2026. The Department of War sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, to honor the U.S. armed forces and foster patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Xavier Chavez)
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|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2026 11:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1007122
|VIRIN:
|260517-A-FE113-8108
|Filename:
|DOD_111708276
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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