(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 TAFDA Stars and Strides Run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. Xavier Chavez 

    201st TPASE

    U.S. service members and civilians participate in the 64th Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day Stars and Strides 5k at Torrance, California, May 16, 2026. The Department of War sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, to honor the U.S. armed forces and foster patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Xavier Chavez)

    Artificial intelligence algorithms from Adobe Podcast were used in this product's development to enhance and clarify audio. These AI-generated elements were reviewed and edited by relevant DOD personnel to verify appropriateness and compliance with DOD policies and guidance.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.17.2026 11:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1007122
    VIRIN: 260517-A-FE113-8108
    Filename: DOD_111708276
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 TAFDA Stars and Strides Run, by SGT Xavier Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Armed Forces Day
    U.S. Army
    Reserves
    TAFDA 2026
    TAFDA26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video