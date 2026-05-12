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    TAFDA 5K Run B-Roll

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    TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2026

    Video by Sgt. Xavier Chavez 

    201st TPASE

    U.S. service members and civilians participate in the 64th Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day 5k for Freedom run in Torrance, California, May 16, 2026. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, to honor the U.S. armed forces and foster patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Xavier Chavez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.16.2026 20:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1007108
    VIRIN: 260516-A-FE113-2629
    Filename: DOD_111707958
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAFDA 5K Run B-Roll, by SGT Xavier Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Armed Forces Day
    Torrance AFD
    U.S. Army
    TAFDA 2026
    TAFDA26

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