TAFDA 5K Run B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1007108" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members and civilians participate in the 64th Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day 5k for Freedom run in Torrance, California, May 16, 2026. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, to honor the U.S. armed forces and foster patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Xavier Chavez)