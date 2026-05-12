U.S. service members and civilians participate in the 64th Annual Torrance Armed Forces Day 5k for Freedom run in Torrance, California, May 16, 2026. The Department of Defense sanctions the annual Armed Forces Day Parade and Celebration in Torrance, California, to honor the U.S. armed forces and foster patriotism and community bonds. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Xavier Chavez)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2026 20:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1007108
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-FE113-2629
|Filename:
|DOD_111707958
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TAFDA 5K Run B-Roll, by SGT Xavier Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.